AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14 or you may view the meeting live broadcast at: http://www.muskogeeonline.org/departments/information_technology/mctv_channel_14/mctv-14_live_streaming/index.php
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Special call city council minutes of Nov. 16 meeting and city council regular session Nov. 23.
CONSENT AGENDA
The following items are considered to be routine by the City Council and will not be read aloud. The Consent Agenda will be enacted with one motion and should discussion be desired on an item, that item will be removed from the Consent Agenda prior to action and considered separately prior to the Regular Agenda.
Consider:
• Resolution No. 2837 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2838 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2839 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2840 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave, or take other necessary action.
• Final Plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four (4) lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court Street, or take other necessary action.
LOTS 8 AND 9 IN BLOCK 2 IN AMENDED PARKVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA; AND THE WEST 29.1 FEET OF LOT 8 AND ALL OF LOTS 9, 10, 11, 12 AND 13 IN BLOCK 2 IN AMENDED AGENCY ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA; AND LOT 1 IN BLOCK 1 AND LOTS 1, 2, 3 AND 4 IN BLOCK 2 IN DAVIS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE; AND LOTS 5, 6, 7, 8 AND 9 IN BLOCK 2 OF DAVIS ADDITION TO THE CITY OF MUSKOGEE, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA.
• Change Order No. 1 to contract with Rosscon LLC, in the amount of $19,888.45, for 43rd Street, 45th Street, and Hancock and Chandler Road street projects, collectively, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030, or take other necessary action.
• Change Order No. 2 to contract with Cook Construction, in the amount of $69,018.00, for Boston to Denver Streets Sewer Line Replacement, or take other necessary action.
• 2021 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committee as per City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, with meeting times and locations remaining in effect.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Receipt of report and recognition for City Council and Council Appointees' Diversity Training.
• Receipt of report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Claims for all City departments November 7, 2020 through November 27, 2020.
• Amendment to the current Prescription Benefit Services Agreement with Caremark, LLC/CaremarkPCS Health, LLC to accurately reflect the City's plan design requirements for the prescription drug benefit program to be administered by CVS Caremark.
• Change Order No. 4 for McGuire Brothers Construction, for Water Distribution Improvements, 30 inch Water Line Project.
• Accepting a Bucket Brigade Grant from Georgia-Pacific in the amount of $2,000, to be used by the Muskogee Fire Department.
• Resolution No. 2843 in Support of Local Business; Waiving Certain City-Business Licenses Fees for Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2021.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today’s agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
• Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim of Mark Etchison.
• Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the pending tort claim of Linda Campbell.
