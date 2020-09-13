AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report about the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Proposed tourism plan for the City of Muskogee, as well as, provide direction to Staff regarding a possible future budget amendment to reflect any such plan adopted.
• Presentation of report about the city’s multi-year street plan, including updates for current projects and upcoming CIP Street projects.
• Resolution No. 2825, declaring a parcel of property located within the 200 Block of North 12th Street (considered “unbuildable”), more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing conveyance of said property (to Janet Parks, one of two abutting property owners, who submitted the high bid of $600).
• Resolution No. 2827, declaring items of personal property presently in the city’s possession, all per an attached list, to be surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer the same for sale or disposal.
• Authorizing the city manager to negotiate and execute an agreement with Tradebe Environmental Services LLC, to conduct the Household Hazardous Waste Pollutant Collection, Transportation and Disposal Event.
• Task Order No. 4 in accordance with the proposed agreement between the Muskogee Municipal Authority and Cowan Group Engineering LLC for professional services.
• Awarding the lowest and best bid from Direct Traffic Control in the amount of $27,273 for the York Street and Chandler Road Intersection Striping.
• Accepting best and lowest bid from Rehrig Pacific Co. in the amount of $46 each for the purchase of 700 residential refuse polycarts for a total of $32,200 for fiscal year 2021.
• Rejecting the sole bid from Sligar Mechanical and authorize the re-bidding of the Swim & Fitness Center Natatorium HVAC system replacement project.
• Appointment of Hazel Wood to a five-year term with the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of Delsie Lewis beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs to a two-year term with the City of Muskogee Foundation Board, filling the expired term of Ward II Councilor Alex Reynolds, beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of Perline Boyattia-Craig to a four-year term with the Wellness Initiative Board, filling the expired term of Derryl Venters beginning Sept. 1.
• Reappointment of Tyjuan Walker to a four-year term with the Wellness Initiative Board beginning Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.