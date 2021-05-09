AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 23.
• Resolution No. 2858, declaring items of personal property presently in the city's possession to be surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer for same for sale or disposal.
• Request by Muskogee Police Department to apply for the FY2021 First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grant.
• Increasing the total bid amount not to exceed $3.5 million to Rosscon LLC, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 20200008.
• Lowest and best bid in the amount of $1,341,261.50 to Cook Consulting for 30-inch Waterline Interconnect Part B Project, Project No. DWSRF P40-1021607-02.
• Recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.51 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.235 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.369 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.275 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.5108 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.145 per pound to Water Tech Inc..
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance 4118-A, rezoning property addressed as 504 Kershaw Drive from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Projects completed under Oklahoma Department of Commerce contract 17284 CDBG 18 and authorization of all payments due.
• Community Development Block Grant 2021 Application for $228,333 under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Small Cities Set Aside Grant Fund Program.
• Community Development Block Grant 2021 Application Documents; Citizen Participation Plan, Applicant Resolution, and Leverage Resolution (Resolution No. 2859) committing up to $228,333.00 as leverage, all relating to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce Small Cities Set Aside Grant Fund Program.
• Ordinance No. 4122-A, amending the Muskogee Code of Ordinances to authorize councilors attendance as ex officio members of certain boards and commissions; providing for repealer, severability and setting an effective date.
• Resolution No. 2860, revoking the declaration of local emergency established by Resolution No. 2801, as amended; withdrawing Joint City-County Resolution No. 2803; dissolving the Joint City-County COVID-19 Task Force; and urging citizens to follow current and future guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Report regarding the status and possible improvements of sports fields at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Receipt of donated funds in the amount of $1,500 for use by the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department.
• Request for research and preparation of a zoning ordinance that would limit new, standalone, commercial medical cannabis businesses from locating along the U.S. 69 corridor.
• Request for limiting the authority of any public trust of the city to close, institute significant changes in operations of any facility held in trust for the benefit of the city, and directing trustees to prepare bylaws that address the following topics: records, staff and volunteer management, agenda presentation, public comment and other topics the council may direct which lend to efficient and transparent operations and expenditures of public monies.
• Report of the status of the 2019 CIP Streets Program.
• Appointment of Tracy Cole to a three-year term with the War Memorial Trust Authority beginning May 1.
• Purchase two police canines in the amount of $28,410, which includes nine-week instructor course for the Muskogee Police Department from Vohne Liche Kennels Inc.
• Purchase of an electronic ticketing solution from Tyler Technologies, which will outfit 55 patrol vehicles for the Muskogee Police Department in the amount of $113,250.
• Report from the Muskogee Police Department about the new online reporting system.
• Development and lease agreement with Rayfield Baptist Church of Muskogee.
• Recommendation by the City of Muskogee Foundation Board of Directors to re-appoint Wren Stratton to a one-year term as its chairwoman beginning Aug. 1.
• Executive session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465;
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57;
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95;
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307C.11 to discuss matters pertaining to economic development in the northwest quadrant of the city and the possibility of creating a proposal to entice a business to locate within said area;
e) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker's compensation claim filed by Bryan Fuller;
f) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker's compensation claim filed by Shawn Brown;
and take action that may be appropriate for any of the foregoing matters if necessary.
• Resolution No. 2856, participation in the OMAG Recognition Program and a presentation from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group on best practices for Oklahoma municipalities and their governing bodies.
