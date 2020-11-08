AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 10 through Oct. 23.
• Final payment to Vance Brother, Inc., in the amount of $28,454.97, for the Micro-Surfacing Southwest Zone Project No. 2019008.
• Amendment to the City of Muskogee medical plan under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modification to be incorporated into the Plan Document, Summary Plan Description and Benefit Summary Sheet, as required, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for implementation purposes.
• Amendment to the contract between the City of Muskogee and Hilldale Public Schools, to furnish law enforcement and school resource functions, and authorize the City Manager to execute the amendment.
• Preliminary Plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four (4) lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court Street.
• Appointment of Janet Thornton to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board replacing John Winters, for a four-year term, beginning Nov. 1, 2020, and ending Oct. 31, 2024.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Emergency Ordinance No. 4111-A of the City of Muskogee, Amending Chapter 30, Civil Emergencies, Article I, In General; Adding Section 30-1, Face Coverings Required; Exceptions; Adding Section 30-2, Duty of Businesses Open to the Public; Penalty; Adding Section 30-3, Enforcement; Adding Section 30-4, Penalties, In General; Adding Section 30-5, Sunset Provision; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Public Hearing on Resolution No. 2835 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located at North 3rd and Martin Luther King Street, more particularly described in the Resolution from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Public Hearing and on Ordinance No. 4107-A to rezone 110 West Martin Luther King Street, more particularly described in the Ordinance from I-1, Light Industrial to CBD, Central Business District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4108-A to close and vacate a 20' utility easement within the Green Country Addition, being more particularly described in the Ordinance.
• Public Hearing on Resolution No. 2836 amending the Land Use Map regarding property located along North C Street from Callahan Street to Dayton Street, more particularly described in the Resolution from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Land Use Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4109-A to rezone 400 North C Street, more particularly described in the Ordinance from R-4, Multi-Family Residential to CBD, Central Business District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4110-A amending Chapter 82, Utilities, Article V, Industrial Pretreatment, by adding Section 82-352, Dental Amalgam Discharge Regulation, Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Change Order No. 4 to Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Phase 1 Equipment Replacements for L&L Construction, for concrete resurfacing at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, in the amount of $65,250.
• Receive update on Connect Muskogee Project.
