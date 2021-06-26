AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Claims for all city departments from May 29 through June 11.

• New copier lease with Xerox Financial Service LLC.

• Cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the city and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the community.

• Directing staff to prepare a bid package for mowing of all city facilities, including park land.

• Amended Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture. 

• Amended Council Policy 2-5, Injury Reporting.

• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Planning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jim Wilson beginning July 1 and ending March 31, 2022.

• Lowest bid, including Alternate Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to Traffic and Lighting Systems for the Four Corners Project in the amount of $642,067.01, as approved by the Street Committee. 

• Best bid from Southern Material Handling in the amount of $28,414 for a 6,000-pound capacity forklift for the Water Treatment Plant.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.

• Authorizing the Muskogee Police Department to apply for and, if approved, accept the 2021 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $36,566.

• Agreement with Muskogee County Board of Commissioners relating to the the equal disbursement of Justice Assistance Grant funds, with each party receiving $18,283.

• Interlocal Agreement with Muskogee County Board of Commissioners for street improvements to South Country Club Road.

• Council Policy 3-6-7, Collective Bargaining.

• Authorizing city manager to execute a renewal agreement with Great Plains Consulting LLC to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB and capital improvement projects as required by loan agreements.

• Prayer and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the City Council's Finance Committee or Public Works Committee meetings. 

• Convening an executive session:

a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307B.4 to discuss the worker's compensation claim filed by Nathan Pierce and take appropriate action in open session if necessary; 

b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. §307B.4 to discuss a pending claim, or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you