AGENDA – Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24..
• City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Planning Design Group's proposal for landscape architectural services for the Grandview Park Project as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Approval for the Muskogee Fire Department to apply for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant for communications equipment.
• Lowest and best bid from Five Star Demolition, LLC., for $2.48 per square foot for the City of Muskogee Foundation and City Demolition Project.
• Authorizing the Mayor to prepare and submit a Letter of Support for the Ecolink Broadband Project within the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County.
• Amendment to the Contract between the City of Muskogee and Georgia-Pacific to provide potable water recognizing its change of name to Georgia-Pacific Muskogee LLC, specifically for its Muskogee site to align with their legal entity structure of assets.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
• Appointment of Perline Boyattia-Craig to the Urban Renewal Authority, filling the expired term of Michael Todd Jones, beginning January 3, 2022, and ending August 31, 2024.
• Appointment of Douglas G. Buse to the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of David Ragsdale, beginning January 3, 2022, and ending December 31, 2027.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4148-A to rezone property addressed as 2408 West Broadway, being more particularly described in the ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial to R-1, Single Family Residential, and if approved authorize staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Recommendations to Staff related to the adoption of a Specific Use Permit ordinance.
• Hold a Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance No. 4131-A to rezone property addressed as 5028 West Okmulgee, being more particularly described in the ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4145-A amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, Article III, Equipment, by adding Section 78-77, Coupling Devices and Towing Methods for trailers, semi trailers, manufactured homes or towed motor vehicles, by providing for Codification, Repealer, Severability, and setting an effective date.
• Ordinance No. 4153-A granting a non-exclusive permit to Clarity Telecom, LLC, (a/k/a Blue Peak) for the construction and operation of a cable system in the City of Muskogee, setting an effective date, adding a repealer and severability.
• Receive presentation of Financial Audit for City of Muskogee Foundation for FY2020-2021.
• Resolution No. 2888 of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma (the "City") approving the incurrence of indebtedness by the Muskogee Municipal Authority (the "Authority") issuing its Sales Tax Revenue Note, Series 2022 (the "note"); providing that the organizational document creating the authority is subject to the provisions of the note indenture, authorizing the issuance of said note; waiving competitive bidding with respect to the sale of said note and approving the proceedings of the authority pertaining to the sale of said note; ratifying and confirming a sales tax agreement by and between the City and the Authority pertaining to the year-to-year pledge of certain sales and use tax revenues; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
• Amendment to the approved contract between the City of Muskogee and Bird Rides, Inc., setting an effective date.
• Recognize the appointment of Art Smith as Civil Service Commission appointee of the International Association of Firefighters, Local #57, serving a five (5) year term commencing December 22, 2021, and ending December 23, 2026.
• Receive report on status of Robison Park improvements, including additional parking. (Councilor Ivory Vann) Click to View
• Direct Staff to commission a study to investigate parking needs at Rotary Park, and if appropriate, recommend a plan of action for additional parking.
• Direct Staff to investigate possible renovation or rehabilitation of the Muskogee Teen Center to allow for expanded citizen use.
• Consider an Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Daniel Zuniga, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307.C11 and B.3, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development, as well as, the possible purchase of real property in the Southwest Quadrant of the City, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development within the Urban Renewal Project Area and the northwest quadrant of the City of Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
