AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Contract with Hilldale Public Schools to provide two uniformed officers for law enforcement security functions and school resource officers for district campuses.
• Lowest bid from Wastequip in the amount of $598 per 2-yard metal dumpsters.
• Awarding construction project bid for Airfield Lighting Rehabilitation and Improvements at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport to Third Generation Electrical Inc. in the amount of $783,860.57, pending approval of the Airport Board.
• Acceptance of lowest bid from FM Construction LLC in the amount of $85,000 for the new Recycle Center Building, Project No. 2022018.
• Consent agreement with Muskogee County Rural Water District 1, allowing the city to sell treated water within a designated area of the district's boundaries that is in and surrounds John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• An Authority Having Jurisdiction Agreement with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, granting authority required for the city to conduct plan reviews and associated inspections within its municipal boundaries and ensure compliance with all current state-adopted building codes, standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
• Purchase of all-weather gear for city councilors in accordance with Council Policy 1-11.
• Convening executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 and take appropriate action after reconvening open session, if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters Local 57 and take appropriate action after reconvening open session, if necessary.
