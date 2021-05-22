AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from April 24 through May 7.
• Contract between the City of Muskogee and Hilldale Public Schools to furnish Law Enforcement and School Resource Officer functions for the school district campuses.
• Awarding a contract to SVC Enterprises, LLC, in the amount of $140,000.00, for the exterior rehabilitation of seven (7) structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Final Pay Estimate in the amount of $19,584.00, for RLC Controls Inc., for the Wastewater Treatment Plant SCADA Project.
• Low bid from Vance Brothers Incorporated in the amount of $1,592,068.81 for the Micro-Surfacing NE Zone project.
• Following bids: a) #2 Cover Material, APAC - $15.00 per ton, as lowest bid; b) Aggregate, Youngman Rock - $7.40 per ton, as best bid; c) 3” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $9.75 per ton, as lowest bid; d) #67 Washed Rock ODOT Specs, APAC - $12.50 per ton,as lowest bid; e) Asphalt Sand, APAC - $7.25 per ton, as lowest bid; f) Fill Sand, APAC - $7.25 per ton, as lowest bid; g) Concrete - Type B & C, Tulsa Asphalt - $48.00 per ton, as lowest bid; h) Hot-Cold Patching Material, Tulsa Asphalt - $89.00 per ton, as lowest bid; i) 12” Pit Run, Youngman Rock - $11.00 per ton, as lowest bid; and j) Limestone Screening, Youngman Rock - $8.00 per ton, as lowest bid.
• Lowest bid to Muskogee Ready-Mix for concrete materials as follows: a) 3,500 psi concrete at $109.00 per cubic yard; b) 3,500 psi high early strength concrete at $110.00 per cubic yard; c) 3,000 psi concrete at $105.00 per cubic yard; d) Portland Dry Mason at $15.00 per sack; e) Flow Fill concrete at $80.00 per cubic yard; and f) City Pay Dray at $65.00.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report from Staff regarding the Four Corners Signal Project.
• Appointment of Julie Macomb to the Parks and Recreation Board to serve a four (4) year term, replacing Johnathan Hawke, beginning May 1, 2021, and ending April 30, 2025.
• Change Order No. 1 to the agreement with MGS Construction Services, in the amount of $4,920.00, for additional work needed for the remodeling of Fire Station #3.
