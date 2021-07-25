WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from June 12 through July 9.
• Addendum to the Water Purchase Agreement dated June 8, 2020, with Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 1 in Oktaha.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of January, February, March, April and May 2021, a total of $5,869, for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program.
• Task Authorization No. 1 for the Master Professional Services Agreement with Freese and Nichols as part of the Master Drainage Plan.
• Street Committee recommendation to change one-way streets on Edmond Street — from Haskell Boulevard to Hayes and Seminole streets and from Monta to R streets — to two-way streets.
• Change Order No. 3 for EDA 43rd and 45th Streets Project to Rosscon LLC in the amount of $6,573.75 for pavement repair.
• Preliminary and Final Re-Plat of part of Lots 4 and 5 in Block 1 of Texoma Business Park Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.51 acres, located on the northwest corner of Tull Avenue and Eastpointe Drive, within the Eastpointe Industrial Park
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Scott Properties Addition, consisting of one lot on 3.03 acres, located at 3229 East Harris Road.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation from the Muskogee County Health Department concerning its sports physicals and COVID-19 vaccination event at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
• Report from the Muskogee City-County Port Authority about its industrial development projects, goals and activities for 2020.
• Draft bid package for mowing of all city facilities, including park land.
• Final pay estimate in the amount of $9,450 for Tonto Environmental LLC for Wastewater Treatment Plant Bio-Solids Removal from Digester No. 1 Project.
• Renewal of mowing contracts as follows: Base Bid No. 1, 3 and 4 to Grass Monkey for drainage easement maintenance and D & D Ag Services for turnpike mowing.
• Appointment of Michael Gragg to a five-year term with the Muskogee Tourism Authority, filling the expired term of Roger Bell beginning Aug. 1.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and take appropriate action in open session if necessary;
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95and take appropriate action in open session if necessary;
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 57and take appropriate action in open session if necessary;
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the Worker’s Compensation claim filed by Justin Wardour and take appropriate action in open session if necessary;
e) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
