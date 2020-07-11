AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from June 6 through June 26.
• Lowest bid from Ross Construction in the amount of $687,231.92 for the North 43rd and North 45th Street, Hancock Road and Chandler Intersection Project, pending Street Committee approval.
• Ratifying the emergency rental of the Rain for Rent Raw-water Sewage Pump in the amount of $13,136.04, a cumulative total of $41,873.31.
• Change Order No. 1 to Williams Contracting in the amount of $15,188 for additional concrete paving for the Hatbox Field Improvements Project.
• Receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $3,577.10 for the months of March, April and May 2020.
• Final Plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located at West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for Fiscal Year 2021.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Convening a public hearing and approving Ordinance 4095-A, rezoning Lot 1 in Block A of Melrose Place Replat, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and, if approved, authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Convening a public hearing and approving Ordinance 4096-A to rezone Lots 1 through 5 in Block 388, Muskogee Original Townsite, to the City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and, if approved, authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Public Hearing and take action on the approval of Ordinance 4097-A to rezone the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and, if approved, authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Convening a public hearing and approving Ordinance 4098-A to rezone Lots 7 through 9, Block 331, Muskogee Original Townsite, to the City of Muskogee, from R-1, Single-Family Residential to I-1, Light Industrial, and, if approved, authorizing staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4100-A and Joinder Agreement, amending the Employee Retirement System, Defined Benefit COLA Plan for retirees only for the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, to incorporate IRS changes, State Law changes and/or clarification/clean-up language; providing for effective date, providing for repealer and severability; and Declaring an Emergency, or take other necessary action.
• Creating and populating a committee to review and, if necessary, recommend modifications to the city charter.
• Second Amendment to Lease Agreement of July 1, 2010, with Three Rivers Museum of Muskogee.
• Proposal requiring independent inspection services be included for all public street projects competitively bid by the city.
• Report presented by Parks Department about parks projects, including the status of remodeling the former Fire Station No. 3 and construction of the Hatbox Arena.
• Appointment of Councilor Stephanie Morgan to the Purchasing Committee commensurate with her term, replacing Mayor Janey Boydston.
• Appointment of Councilor Evelyn Hibbs as chairwoman of the Public Works Committee commensurate with her term.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.10 for the purpose of conferring on matters pertaining to economic development within the northeast quadrant of the city and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
