AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Regular meeting of the Muskogee City Council.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of Special Call City Council meeting April 6 and Regular Session April 13.
• Claims for all City departments March 28, 2020 through April 10, 2020.
• RejectING bids submitted on the Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program for the repair of five (5) dwellings, or take other necessary action.
• Authorize the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and Holloway, Updike, and Bellen Consulting Engineers (HUB), in an amount not to exceed $25,000, for assistance with FEMA paperwork and documentation due to flooding at the Water Treatment and Wastewater Plants, or take other necessary action.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Receipt of report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee, and if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Arrow Point Solar to install, service, and monitor a 300kw Solar System for the Muskogee Civic Center, in an amount not to exceed $480,800, or take other necessary action.
• Funding the City of Muskogee Life and Medical Trust, and if necessary, consider approval of Resolution No. 2810, amending the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma Municipal Budget for FY2019-2020, providing for General Fund revenues to be transferred into the City of Muskogee Life and Medical Trust, and authorizing the City Manager to execute the necessary documents associated with these actions, or take other necessary action.
RECOGNIZE CITIZENS WISHING TO SPEAK TO THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL.
Council Rules of Decorum limit citizen comments to three (3) minutes. Any person desiring to speak is required to sign-in with the City Clerk, provide their name, address, and the particular issue they wish to address. Under Oklahoma law, the Council Members are prohibited from discussing or taking any action on items not on today’s agenda. If written materials are to be submitted to the Council twelve (12) copies should be made available, and may not be returned.
