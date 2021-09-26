AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes for Special call City Council session on Aug. 31 and City Council regular session Sept. 13.
• Claims for all City departments Aug. 7, 2021 through Sept. 10, 2021.
• Applying for, and if awarded, accept the 2022 Oklahoma Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG), in the amount of $25,000.
• Awarding a contract to SVC Enterprises, LLC, in the amount of $80,000, for the exterior rehabilitation of four structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Contract with Cook Construction for the installation of a new parking lot to be located on the west side of the Martin Lurther King building.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.07 acres, located at 922 North York Street.
THE SOUTH 50 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 AND NORTH 76 FEET OF THE SOUTH 126 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 SUBJECT TO YORK STREET RIGHT OF WAY OF SECTION 30, T15N, R19E, OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. CONTAINING 1.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Andrews Addition, consisting of one lot on 1.60 acres, located at 567 E. Smith Ferry Road.
THE SOUTH 209 FEET OF THE NORTH 854 FEET OF THE EAST 209 FEET OF THE WEST 660 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, AND THE EAST 40 FEET OF THE NORTH 645 FEET OF THE WEST 660 FEET OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NW/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA.
• Confirming the County Commissioners' appointment of Fred Hogle to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority, to serve a four-year term beginning Aug. 30, 2021, and ending Aug. 30, 2025.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Holding a Public Hearing and taking action on the approval of Ordinance 4129-A to rezone property addressed as 922 North York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial to C-1, Local Commercial, and if approved authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
THE SOUTH 50 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 AND NORTH 76 FEET OF THE SOUTH 126 FEET OF THE WEST 404 FEET MEASURED ON THE SOUTH OF LOT 3 SUBJECT TO YORK STREET RIGHT OF WAY OF SECTION 30, T15N, R19E, OF THE I.B.&M., MUSKOGEE COUNTY, STATE OF OKLAHOMA. CONTAINING 1.07 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
• Holding a Public Hearing and approving Ordinance 4130-A to rezone property addressed as 3329 South Cherokee Drive, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single Family Local Commercial to I-1, Light Industrial, and if approved authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
A TRACT OF LAND SITUATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 14 NORTH, RANGE 18 EAST OF THE INDIAN BASE AND MERIDIAN, CITY OF MUSKOGEE, STATE OF OKLAHOMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE S01º47’47”E ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 791.76 FEET; THENCE S88º41’42”W A DISTANCE OF 41.25 FEET TO THE CHEROKEE STREET RIGHT-OF-WAY AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S01º47’47”E PARALLEL TO SAID EAST LINE A DISTANCE OF 1248.62 FEET; THENCE S10º02’59”W A DISTANCE OF 38.85 FEET; THENCE S39º22’21”W A DISTANCE OF 325.22 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EASTERLY U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 64 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N25º11’06”W ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 1331.51 FEET TO THE INTERSECTION OF U.S. HIGHWAY AND THE RAILROAD ROW; THENCE N06º37’41”E ALONG SAID RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY A DISTANCE OF 85.94 FEET TO A POINT ON A CURVE; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING A RADIUS OF 2814.19, AN ARC LENGTH OF 234.74 FEET AND A CHORD WHICH BEARS N09º17’50”E A DISTANCE OF 234.67 FEET; THENCE N88º41’2”E A DISTANCE OF 692.90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
• Receipt of report on status of COVID-19 in Muskogee.
• Application of, and if awarded, approval of acceptance of the OMAG Sanitary Sewer Equipment, for an amount to be determined by OMAG upon selection of the equipment.
• Application of, and if awarded, acceptance of the OMAG Public Works Safety Equipment Grant, in in an amount up to $13,620.00, to be used for the purchase of traffic control devices.
• Application of, and if awarded, approval of acceptance of a reimbursement grant from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security, in the amount of $2,087.70, for repairs needed for the Muskogee Fire Department's HAZMAT trailer.
• Creation of a task force, comprised of the Trustees of the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority (“MRA”), to be charged with preparing bylaws establishing the internal management structure of the MRA, as well as, setting the initial meeting of the task force.
• Creation and population of a subcommittee to negotiate the transfer of any employees of the City to the MRA in furtherance of the MRA's management and operation of the City's Economic Development Program.
• Appointment of Corey Sisson to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, filling the unexpired term of Nancy Gaden, beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and ending Aug. 31, 2023.
• Appointment of D'Elbie Walker to the Planning and Zoning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Evelyn Hibbs, beginning Oct. 1, 2021, and ending Aug. 31, 2022.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the worker’s compensation claim of Eric Twyman, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the worker’s compensation claim of Steve Beauvais, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
