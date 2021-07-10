AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Change Order No. 3 to the construction contract with Cook Consulting LLC for Wastewater Improvements, adding 90 linear feet of 48-inch boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 5 on UP Railroad Crossing, $90,000.00 — and 25 linear feet of boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 9 on Shawnee Road Crossing, $28,375.00 — for a total Increase of $118,375.
• Short term-funding agreement with the War Memorial Park related to the FEMA project and restoration of U.S.S. Batfish.
• Muskogee Police Department's purchase of a Lenco Armored Rescue Vehicle, to include delivery, on a sole source quote in the amount of $324,530.
• Expenditures up to the budgeted amounts for Central Square Naviline, Tyler Incode, Tyler Executime, WAN Network Connectivity, and purchase of new computers and printers.
• Use and operation of concession stands at the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Authorizing and directing staff to apply for all available grants to fund the installation of 1) a splash pad at Langston Park and 2) installation of lighting at Robison Park Skate Park.
• Status report for the athletic fields at the Love Hatbox Sports Complex and take any necessary action.
• Memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation related to the enforcement of municipal crimes committed by members or citizens of a federally recognized tribe within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.
• Reappointment of Alice Smith to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority beginning July 1.
• Reappointment of Gary Dunlap to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority beginning July 1.
• Appointment of Jordan Brown to a five-year term with the Muskogee Tourism Authority, filling the expired term of Roger Bell, beginning Aug. 1.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma styled Rickey Davis v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-20-075-SPS, and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, including the appointment of a fully authorized settlement representative.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss litigation related to the national opioid epidemic, and take appropriate after reconvening in open session if necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.