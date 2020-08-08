AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from July 11 through July 24.
• Professional design services agreement with Kimley-Horn & Associates to provide Transit, Sidewalk, Trail, and Bikeway Master Plan for the city of Muskogee, recommended by staff and the AIM Infrastructure Committee.
• Bids for street repair and infrastructure projects as follows: 1) APAC Central in the amount of $1,493,102.50 for Mill and Overlay on South East Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 2) Vance Brothers in the amount of $309,947.90 for Micro-surfacing on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 3) Ross Construction in the amount of $85,804.40 for alternate striping on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; and 4) Cook Construction in the amount of $889,600 for infrastructure installation on the Walnut Creek Development Project.
• Amended Council Policy 3-6-3, Sexual Harassment and General Harassment Policy.
• Appointment of Sharon Champlin to a five-year term on the Roxy Theater Community Trust, replacing Kim Lynch, beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Corey Sisson to serve six-year term on the Muskogee Industrial Trust, filling the expired term of Mike Leonard beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a three-year term on the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing Donald Wardlow, beginning Sept. 1.
• Reappointment of Latisha Dawkins to a five-year term on the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, beginning Aug. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report on the COVID-19 Pandemic in Muskogee and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Presentation of report on the status of the Muskogee Animal Shelter Project and new programs associated with the opening of the new facility.
• Amendment to City Council Policy 7-1, Purchasing Manual, relating to inspections of paving, street, or road construction projects.
• Request from the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame to apply for matching grant funds.
• Amendment to the East Smith Ferry Road off rights of way drainage improvements agreement dated Jan. 20, 2020, signed Jan. 27, 2020.
• Acceptance of a German Shepherd police canine from Woodland West Pet Resort Inc. for the Muskogee Police Department K-9 Program, valued at $4,000.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by John Pearson and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
