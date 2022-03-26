AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 26 through March 11.
• Preparation of a plan for engaging services of a third-party contractor to assist with code and parking enforcement.
• Mayor's preparation and submission of a letter supporting Muskogee City-County Port Authority's application for American Rescue Plan Act grant from the state.
• Appointment of Gary Wright to serve a four-year term with the Airport Board beginning March 1, succeeding Tyler Hammons.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4156-A, rezoning property located at 3811 Boston St. from R-5, Mobile Home, to C-1, Local Commercial, and revising the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Resolution No. 2894, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits provided by the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2895 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2022, and authorizing the City Manager, or designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes.
• Resolution No. 2896, authorizing and directing the mayor and city clerk to execute any and all necessary documents, deeds, closing documents or related instruments to facilitate the sale of real property to Plaza Street Partners LLC pursuant to a real estate sales contract between the parties.
• Awarding bids for mowing projects within the city's municipal boundaries.
• Conveyance of a parcel of property at Muskogee Landfill to Waste Management of Oklahoma Inc.; directing mayor and city clerk to execute quit claim deed evidencing the same; and accepting a sewer line easement in favor of the city.
• State contract pricing from Bob Howard Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the amount of $31,998.25 for the purchase of one 2022 Ram 1500 4x2 Quad Cab Pickup for use in the Code Enforcement Division.
• State Contract pricing from Bob Howard Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the amount of $33,902 for the purchase of one 2022 Ram 1500 Crew Cab Pickup for use in the Animal Control Division.
• Ratification of application for grant and, if awarded, acceptance of the same from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security for the amount of $8,524.24, to be used for two Minirae 3000 PID HAZMAT monitors.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.4 to discuss a pending claim or action by KW Premier Properties L.L.C. and taking appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.
