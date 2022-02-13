AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Retiring surplus Police Department K-9 Jangus and allowing current handler Officer Bob Lynch to take possession of said K-9.
• Claims for all departments from Dec. 25 through Jan. 28.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Public Works Street Division.
• State contract pricing from John Vance Fleet Services in the amount of $34,520 for the purchase of one 2022 Ford F150 Crew Cab 4X4 for the Fleet Management Department.
• Preliminary and Final Plat of Saylor Place Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.18 acres, located southwest of the Silo at Doering Crossing Addition, and north of Clubview Estates #4 at the end of Putter Place.
• Final payment to Direct Traffic Control Inc. for NE Zone Striping, Project No. 2021016, in the amount of $279,774.96.
• Request from Muskogee Public Schools to change the northbound, one-way traffic on Bacone Street, between Hilltop Avenue and Georgia Avenue, back to two-way traffic.
• Purchase of Water Distribution water line repair supplies from Core and Main in the amount of $57,630.35.
• Contract award to Mason Enterprise in an amount not to exceed $42,857 to replace the HVAC at Three Rivers Museum.
• Honorary street signs to be installed at Second and Court streets, and Third and Court streets, to be named "DR. ROBERT C. SMITH WAY."
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to A-1, Agriculture District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Resolution No. 2889, amending the land use map regarding property located on the northeast corner of North 40th Street and West Shawnee from Residential to Local Commercial and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4149-A, rezoning property located on the east side of North 40th Street, north of West Shawnee from R-4, Multi-Family, to C-1, Local Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4151-A, rezoning property located at the west end of 301 N. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial District, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Ordinance No. 4150-A, rezoning property located west of South 55th Street, between Tennyson and Estelle, from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile Home zone, and authorizing revisions of zoning map to reflect change if approved.
• Authorized request to submit letters of intent to the City of Muskogee Foundation for fiscal year 2023 grant cycle for the following city projects: a) Public Safety—Radio Upgrade, $3,382,457.50; b) Langston Park Splash Pad, $250,000; c) Senior Station Parking/Jefferson Highway, $50,000; d) Water Park, $500,000 with $500,000 CIP match; e) Swim and Fitness Center $500,000 with $500,000 CIP match; f) Teen Center/YVC Operations, $150,000; g) Teen Center Facility Assessment and improvements, $50,000; h) Portable Stage, $50,000 with $50,000 match; and j) City Attorney Community Service program, $100,000.
• Directing staff to prepare an ordinance mandating contact information for owners of vacant commercial properties be maintained as permitted by Senate Bill 277 (2021), as well as requiring active utility accounts for said properties.
• Declaring properties located at 413 Tamaroa St. and 417 Tamaroa St. as public nuisances and directing the city attorney to file a civil action to abate the same.
• Issues related to inadequate parking within the downtown corridor and provide necessary direction to staff.
• City Council Policy 1-10, Muskogee City Council Code of Ethics, and provide direction to staff regarding possible revisions.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 and take appropriate after reconvening open session if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local 57 and take appropriate after reconvening open session if necessary.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the investigation and action relating to the dilapidated structures and public nuisance located at 413 and 417 Tamaroa St. within the corporate limits of the city and authorize the city attorney to initiate a civil action pursuant to Council Policy 2-3 after reconvening open session.
d) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss ongoing litigation styled Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW, and take appropriate after reconvening open session if necessary.
