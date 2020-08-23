AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from July 25 through Aug. 7.
• Amendment No.1 to engineering service agreement for Tank Mixing Design and Water Distribution Improvements, hereby amending the original agreement dated March 15, 2018.
• Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame matching grant funds request in the amount of $12,137.
• Removal of a stop sign located at Second Street and Court Street for the east- and westbound traffic, converting the intersection into a two-way north-south stop-controlled intersection.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report about the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Resolution No. 2824, amending the land use map regarding property located along the west side of North 32nd Street, north of Harris Road to the city limits, from Regional/Corridor Commercial to Light Industrial and authorize staff to make revisions to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4104-A, rezoning 3217 N. 32nd Street from C-2, General Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorize staff to make revisions to reflect said change.
• Authorize the city manager to amend and execute a professional services agreement with Retail Strategies for a reduced amount not to exceed $32,000.
• Change Order No. 2 to 24th Street Improvements Project, Project No. 2017010.
• Receipt of donated assets from Kent Fredenberger, successor trustee of the Scott Draughon Revocable Living Trust dated Aug. 29, 1997, and authorize the city manager to execute any necessary documents to complete the transfer of assets and other future funds.
• Request to apply for the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant as well as enter into an agreement with the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners for the disbursement of the funds totaling $15,592 for the city and $15,591 for the county, a total award amount of $31,183.
• Appointment of Daniel Chepkauskas to serve a five-year term with the Roxy Theater Community Trust beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Aanje Wilkerson to serve a five-year term with the Roxy Theater Community Trust beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Dr. Samuel Craig to a five-year term on the City Facilities Board beginning Aug. 1, replacing Kim Lynch.
• Presentation and discussion of the Mayor's Muskogee Be Great Initiative and, if necessary, provide direction to staff.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss potential actions or claims related to 1) a derelict structure located at 800 S. 32nd Street; and 2) an unsafe structure located at 534 S. 32nd Street, and if necessary take appropriate action in open session.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and, if necessary, take appropriate action in open session.
