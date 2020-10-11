AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier repairs in the amount of $204,561.90 for bio-solids removal, hauling and disposal costs.
• Contract with Tonto Construction in the amount of $86,400 for bio-solid removal, hauling and disposal by Agricultural Land Application from Digester No. 1 at the Pollution Control Plant.
• Acceptance of the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $31,183.
• Change Order No. 3 to the 30-inch Waterline Improvements Project in the amount of $25,695.
• Appointment of David Jones to the Muskogee Street Advisory Commission to serve a five-year term, replacing James Young, beginning Oct. 1.
• Appointment of Charles Floyd to the War Memorial Trust Authority, serving John Martin's unexpired term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Presentation of report about the COVID-19 pandemic and take appropriate action if necessary to amend Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Appointment of Victor Lezama to the War Memorial Trust Authority, serving Mark Hughes' unexpired term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Feb. 28, 2021.
• Presentation of report about the city's Free Dump Day on Oct. 17 and related activities for citywide clean-up.
• Presentation of report about two recent community events, Okie Jeep Jam at Hatbox Multipurpose Center and Hot Dogs & Heroes at Robison Park.
• Directions for staff to investigate and identify funding opportunities to purchase an incinerator for use at the municipal Animal Shelter.
• Proposed tourism plan, providing direction to staff regarding a possible future budget amendment to reflect any plan adopted.
• Convening an executive session to discuss and take possible action on the following items:
a. Meet pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss a demand by Dylan Jones for arbitration and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
b. Meet pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465 and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
