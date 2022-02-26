AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to A-1, Agriculture District, and authorize revisions of zoning map to reflect any change approved.
• Presentation of report regarding the status of athletic fields, spring leagues and other operations at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Renewing contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Co. for excess workers' compensation insurance in the amount of $100,046.
• Purchase of three Toro ZMaster 6000 ZTR mowers from Broken Arrow Lawn & Garden at a purchase price of $40,200.
• Reappointment of Linda Stowers to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• Appointment of Jonathon Hawke to a four-year term with the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• Convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss lawsuits styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371 filed in Muskogee County District Court and take appropriate action in open session, including the approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Sean McKelvey of Steidley & Neal for representation regarding the same.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim filed by Travis Bailey and take appropriate action in open session.
