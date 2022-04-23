AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from March 26 through April 8.
• Nominate and appoint Vice Mayor Derrick Reed to serve as Chair and Council member Shirley Hilton-Flanary to serve as vice chair of the Finance Committee.
• Resolution No. 2897 declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the City of Muskogee, to be surplus to the needs of the City of Muskogee, and authorize the City Manager, or his designee, to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per the attached list.
• Nominate and appoint Council member Traci McGee as a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
• State Contract pricing from Stewart Martin Kubota, in the amount of $52,372.32, for the purchase of one (1) 2022 Kubota SVL65-2HFWC Skid Steer, for Greenhill Cemetery.
• Nominate and appoint Council member Stephanie Morgan as chair and Council member Tracy Hoos as vice chair of the Public Works Committee.
• Accept the recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Aluminum Polymer Coagulant at $0.394 per pound to Watertech Inc.; 2) Chlorine at $0.965 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 3) Ferric Chloride at $0.175 per pound to Pencco; 4) Poly Phosphate at $0.837 per pound to Shannon Chemical Corporation; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.534 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Fluorosilcic Acid at $0.245 per pound to Univar USA.
• Lowest bid from Cook Consulting, LLC, in the amount of $250,750 to be evenly split between Waste Management and the City, with the City's share being $125,375, for the Wastewater System Improvements on the South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line Project No. 2022011.
• Lowest bid in the amount of $3,749,280, to Cook Consulting, LLC, for the Waterline Interconnects Package "C" Project No. 2022003.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Reject and rebid all bids for removal and disposal of bio-solids at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
d. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim of Lisa Schornick, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
e. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss four (4) lawsuits styled, England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
