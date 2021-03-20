WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from Feb. 20 through March 5.
• Final payment to Vance Brothers Inc. for Project No. 2020007 in the amount of $15,983.04.
• Contract with APAC Central Inc. in the amount of $974,649.10 for emergency street repair in accordance with Emergency Resolution No. 2848.
• Resolution No. 2850, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan benefits under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan and providing, directing for said modifications as required; approving Resolution No. 2849, authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement and all associated documents, all of of which would become effective May 1; and authorizing the city manager or his designee to execute all necessary documents.
• Appointment of Stephanie Morgan to serve a five-year term with the City Facilities Board beginning April 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Ordinance No. 4116-A, amending Chapter 54, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, Article VII, Smoking and Tobacco; Amending the following Sections: 54-311, Tobacco And Vapor Products To Minors; Definitions; Amending 54-312, Furnishing, Giving or Sale of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products To Minors; 54-313, Receipt of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products By a Minor; 54-314, Proper Signage Required; 54-315, Notice To Retail Employees; 54-316, Limited Access To Vending Machines; 54-317, Distribution of Tobacco Product or Vapor Product Samples; 54-318, Sale of Tobacco Products or Vapor Products Except In Original Sealed Package; 54-319, No Public Access of Tobacco Or Vapor Products; 54-320, Restrictions on Manner of Enforcement; 54-321, Transfer of Any Material or Device Used In Smoking, Chewing or Consumption of Tobacco To Minors Prohibited – Administrative Fine For Violations; 54-322, Increase Of Fines; Fee Schedule; Modifying All Provisions To Conform To The Age Restriction For Access To Vapor And Tobacco Products As Provided For In The Prevention Of Youth Access To Tobacco Act; Providing For Repealer, Severability And Declaring An Emergency, or take other necessary action.
• Report on the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee and subsequent amendments to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803 if necessary.
• Policies for use of medical marijuana and permit requests made pursuant to the city's amended marijuana ordinance, permitting certain events on city property.
• Contract to SVC Enterprises LLC in the amount of $112,250 for the exterior rehabilitation of six structures funded through the Muskogee Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program.
• Change Order No. 2 for 43rd, 45th and Hancock streets and Chandler Road, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030, for Rosscon LLC.
• Update on funding grants approved for the proposed Grandview Park Redevelopment Project, discuss next steps and project timeline.
• Appointment of Kimberli Jacquez to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board beginning April 1.
• Convening an executive session pursuant 25 O.S. § 307 B.4 to discuss the lawsuit styled Arrowhead Mall LLC vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2020-47, filed in Muskogee County District Court and take action after returning to open session if necessary.
