AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Claims for all city departments from Nov. 28 through Dec. 26.

• Accepting lowest bid from Rosscon LLC for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020008 in an amount not to exceed $3 million. 

• Accepting lowest bid from Cook Construction for the Waterline Interconnects Package B Project No. 2020016 in the amount of $1.34 million.

• Change Order No. 2 for Utility Technology Services, removal of batteries from discontinued meters for the Automated Meter Reading System Project.

• Accepting the lowest bid from OMNI Mechanical in the amount of $452,995 to replace the HVAC System at the Swim and Fitness Center Natatorium.

• Appointment of Joshua Cotten to a four-year term on the Wellness Initiative Board, replacing Keith Harlin beginning Jan. 1.

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Presentation of report and recognition of City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training. 

• Financial audit for City of Muskogee Foundation, fiscal year 2020.

• Memorandum of understanding with Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service.

• Status of Muskogee County Health Department vaccine distribution program.

• Oklahoma Department of Transportation's virtual open house for improvements along U.S. 69.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by Larry Fennel and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session, if necessary.

