AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Report on status of COVID-19 in Muskogee.
• Ordinance No. 4128-A, amending the Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 18, Buildings And Building Regulations, Article III, Building Code and Regulations, Division 2, Building Code, amending Section 18-188, Public Nuisance Review Committee Established And Created; to include the provision for a designee to be appointed by the City Manager, Providing For Repealer, Severability, and Declaring An Emergency.
• Ordinance No. 4132-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, adding Article XVII, Commercial Film Regulations, adding Section 22-680, Definitions; adding Section 22-681, General Requirments, adding 22-682, Permit Denial and Appeal, adding 22-683, Permit Violation and Appeal; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Ordinance No. 4127-A, amending Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-677 Commercial Medical Marijuana Growing and/or Processing Facilities; Subsection 22-677(1) Modifying the Permitted Zoning Classifications; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Amendment to the bylaws of the Muskogee Tourism Authority.
• Resolution No. 2872, declaring Quonset hut identified in the lease dated May 9, 1994, with Union Pacific Railroad Co. as Audit No. 171419, to be surplus to the city's needs and authorizing the city manager to dispose of the same.
• Award bids for mowing projects within the city of Muskogee.
• Purchase of routeware from Routeware Global using the HGAC cooperative purchasing agreement for the Sanitation Department routes not to exceed an amount of $90,000.
• Report on the status of the CIP Street Improvement projects.
• Amended City Council Policy 3-3-5, Holiday Leave Policy.
• Muskogee Police Department's application for the 2021 Small, Rural, and Tribal Body-Worn Camera (SRTBWC) Program.
• Direction of staff to bring forward the necessary documents to facilitate the transfer of the city's economic development program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, authorizing and directing negotiations for any employees who would be transferred to the same.
• Consider convening an executive session:
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.2 to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57 and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
b) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
c) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 to discuss two matters pertaining to economic development within the southwest quadrant of the city and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
a) Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and take appropriate action in open session if necessary.
