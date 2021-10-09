AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Contract amendment to provide an additional three-year agreement with Kansas City Aerosports to supply ballooning activities for the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning at Hatbox Field.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for the Depot Green, Project No. 2019019, in the amount of $78,283.56.
• Designating funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $651,800 as a set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of June, July and August 2021 in the amount of $5,666.97 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per the attached list.
• Appointment of Bonito Gay to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the expired term of Jack Farr beginning Oct. 1.
• Change Order No. 3 for Automated Meter Reading System in the amount of $49,982.50.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24.
• Public hearing and the creation of Increment District No. 5, City of Muskogee and the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan.
• Public hearing and Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and revising the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Affirming and readopting Resolution No. 2368, maintaining existing ward boundaries as established on Aug. 8, 2011, pursuant to recommendation of the Redistricting Committee.
• Authorizing city manager to execute engagement letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the fiscal year 2021.
• Report on status of waterline leaks within municipal boundaries and, if appropriate, provide necessary direction to staff.
• Report on drainage issues within Eagle Crest Addition pursuant to City Council direction, and provide additional direction to staff.
• Convening an executive session:
a. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 C.11 for the purpose of conferring about matters pertaining to economic development within the Central Business District and the city's southwest quadrant and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
b. Pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.4 to discuss the Worker's Compensation claim filed by Jeff Lester and take appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
