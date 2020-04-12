WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from March 7 through March 27.
• Applying for the 2019 Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant funded through the District Attorney's Council, in the amount of $70,726, for the Eastern District of the Office of the United States Attorney, or take necessary action.
• Receipt of donated funds for the City's Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program for the months of December 2019 for $1,688.00, January 2020 for $1,241.44, and February 2020 for $2,251.11, for a total of $5,180.55, or take other necessary action.
• Nomination of Councilor Marlon Coleman as chair of the Public Works Committee and Councilor Stephanie Morgan as vice chair of the Public Works Committee, or take other necessary action.
• Appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three-year term, beginning April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2023, filling the expired term of Pete Carson, or take other necessary action.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Public hearing and take action on Ordinance 4093-A, rezoning Lots 8 and 9 in Block 2 of Griffith Heights Addition from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-5, Mobile-Home Residential, and, if approved, authorize staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Resolution No. 2808, temporarily suspending the requirement that an applicant for pre-qualification possess a Contractor Certificate of Qualification issued by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation or ODOT DBE certification for street work prior to being qualified for certification of competency pursuant to Ordinance No. 4089-A.
• Request to apply for fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program through the the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Assistance, for a total award of $115,472.
• Presentation of report on the COVID-19 pandemic and, if necessary, take appropriate action to authorize and approve a subsequent amendment to Resolution No. 2801, declaring a local emergency, or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Presentation regarding the need for a Joint City-County Economic Recovery Task Force and, if appropriate, provide necessary direction to staff to prepare a resolution establishing, setting forth duties, and populating the same.
• Providing necessary direction to staff regarding security during Muskogee City Council meetings.
• Developing City Council policy that requires the selection of deputy mayor, and chairmen, chairwomen and vice chairmen or vice chairwomen of City Council committees be based on seniority.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 to discuss the worker’s compensation claim filed by Jeff Gullett and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.