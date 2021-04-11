AGENDA — Muskogee City Council

WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Claims for all city departments from March 6 through March 26.
• Best bid from Citywide Property Maintenance for the abatement of posted properties in the amount of $0.007 per square foot for mowing, $30.00 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, cost plus $5.00 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for Hatbox Event Center Project No. 2019020, in the amount of $62,240.87.
• Application to AARP Community Challenge grant for additional sidewalks from Gibson Street to Civitan Park in the amount of $23,580.
• Purchase from Warren Cat: a Caterpillar 289D3 C3H3 Skid Steer Loader with External Machine Counterweights, 80" Bucket, 84" Independent Grapple Rake, SG36 Stump Grinder, and BRX318 Brushcutter, in the amount of $99,975.00 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Purchase from Deere & Company (P&K Equipment – Muskogee): a John Deere 5065E Utility Tractor in the amount of $31,494.54 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Final pay application to Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $51,920 for Water Plant flood repair.
• Change Order No. 5 for Cowan Group Engineering: Water Distribution Improvements 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Bike Share agreement between the City of Muskogee Wellness Initiative, Saint Francis Health System and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purchase of a docking system and bicycles to be located at the Depot Green trailhead and available for public use.
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Public Hearing regarding Ordinance 4117-A, rezoning property addressed as 801 N. 48th St. from R-1, Single Family Residential, to A - Agriculture, and authorizing revisions of the zoning map to reflect approved changes.
• Ordinance No. 4119-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 2, Administration, Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 2, Section 2-155, Created; Composition; Appointment and Qualification of Members; Modifying Appointment Procedure to Comport with the Uniform Appointment Method; Permitting Two Members to Serve Who are Not Residents of the City; Providing for Repealer; Severability; and Setting an Effective Date, or take other necessary action.
• Proposed "Medical Marijuana Use Policy and Permit Request" as it relates to the amended Marijuana Ordinance permitting certain events on city property.
• Appointment of Tracy Cole to a three-year term on the War Memorial Trust Authority beginning April 1.
• Report on city emergency projects arising from the winter storm event in February and take any necessary action.
• Convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307B.4 for the purpose of discussing the following topics and take action, if necessary, after reconvening in open session:
a) Worker’s compensation claim filed Gregory Davis;
b) Worker’s compensation claim filed by Robin Orman;
c) Pending lawsuit styled Deary Vaughn vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, filed in the Muskogee County District Court.
