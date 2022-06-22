AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners emergency meeting.

WHEN: 8 a.m. Thursday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

Consider:

• Change of account for purchase order No. 6623, West 133rd Street project in District 1.

• Overlay on West 133rd Street in District 1 utilizing ARPA Funds, not to exceed $280,000.

• Overlay on Two Mile Road in Fort Gibson for three miles, utilizing ARPA Funds, not to exceed $375,000.

• Overlay on North 79th Street in District 1 utilizing ARPA Funds, not to exceed $61,000.

