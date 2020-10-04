WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 28 regular meeting.
• Reading minutes of Sept. 15 special meeting, and correction of said approval from the Sept. 28 meeting.
• Product Lease Agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Hollaway Updike & Bellum in the amount of $2,000.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 Account to Youngman Rock in the amount of $60,000.
• Services offered by Eagleview for Pictometry.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to Dishman Construction in the amount of $30,000.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to BK & Sons Weidel Ranch in the amount of $30,000.
• Application and utility permit for a road bore in District 1 at a location on South Country Club Road, 1.03 miles south and 0.73 miles west of Muskogee Turnpike and Oklahoma 165.
• Partial payment to Williams Contracting for Muskogee County Health Department remodel.
• Website hosting agreement renewal, with amendments, to Spark Services.
• Open enrollment for AFLAC insurance.
• Insurance rates and options for medical, dental and vision coverage for county employees.
• Public and employee entrance to the Muskogee County Services Building.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.