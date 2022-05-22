AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 16 regular meeting and minutes of the May 18 special meeting.
• Expenditure in the amount of $33,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund for an overlay on 77th Street by Ross Construction.
• Maintenance service agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office and JD Young for copier and printer.
• Temporary construction easement to be granted by the Gruber Recreational Trust Authority to Union Pacific Railroad.
• Contract agreement renewal for the Emergency Transportation Revolving Fund for Project Number: ETRCR2-51-1(05)22.
• Service contract between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Comdata Inc. for fleet fueling.
• Request from Port of Muskogee Director Kimbra Scott to consider a cost-share agreement to fund a new pump station for Muskogee County Rural Water District No. 1.
• Presentation by the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce.
• Payment in the amount of $43,942.37 from the Deductible Fund for a District 3 truck.
• Bid No. 40 — Generator and labor for water treatment plant, Braggs Fire Department.
