AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.13 regular meeting.
• Conveyance of the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.
• Conveyance of the following properties to the city of Muskogee: S45 LS N3.25 W Lot 3, Block 381 & S53 N103 E140 of Lots 1-3 & W10 Lot 3, Block 6, Findlay Hts.
• Bid No. 4 — Tabled bids for Phase 5 remodel of Muskogee County Health Department.
• Product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Quote from Proseal Inc. to Dist. 2 for Asphalt rejuvenator application.
