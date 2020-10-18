AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.13 regular meeting.

• Conveyance of the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.

• Conveyance of the following properties to the city of Muskogee: S45 LS N3.25 W Lot 3, Block 381 & S53 N103 E140 of Lots 1-3 & W10 Lot 3, Block 6, Findlay Hts.

• Bid No. 4 — Tabled bids for Phase 5 remodel of Muskogee County Health Department.

• Product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic. 

• Quote from Proseal Inc. to Dist. 2 for Asphalt rejuvenator application.

