AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 8 regular meeting.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County County Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Assessor’s office.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County District Attorney’s office.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Sherriff’s office.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Court Clerk’s office.
• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Treasurer’s office.
• Appointment of Commissioner Ken Doke to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.
• Appointment of David White to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.
• Appointment of John Barton to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.
• Final 324-A Claim for payment of the construction of waterline relocation over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07), Payment No. 3.
• Annual memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation.
• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for Phase 4 remodeling project.
• Addressing any issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
