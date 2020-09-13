AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept. 8 regular meeting.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County County Clerk’s office.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Assessor’s office.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County District Attorney’s office.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Sherriff’s office.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Court Clerk’s office.

• Paper recycling for Muskogee County Treasurer’s office.

• Appointment of Commissioner Ken Doke to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.

• Appointment of David White to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.

• Appointment of John Barton to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority Board.

• Final 324-A Claim for payment of the construction of waterline relocation over South Fork Creek, JP#33051(07), Payment No. 3.

• Annual memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation.

• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for Phase 4 remodeling project.

• Addressing any issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

