AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.19 regular meeting.
• Transfer from the 105 Account to OK 2/D1 for reimbursement of Mayer Lane Project.
• Amending the amount of District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC approved Aug. 24 for the West Davis Field Project.
• District 1 expenditure from 105 Account to Youngman.
• Lease-purchase agreement between Mountain View Fire Department.
• Product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.
• Medical service contract with Michael S. Smith, nurse practitioner, for services to be provided at the county jail.
• Dental service contract with Brad Hoopes, DDS, for services to be provided at the county jail.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 5 — Roof for Muskogee County Services Building.
