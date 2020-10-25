AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct.19 regular meeting.

• Transfer from the 105 Account to OK 2/D1 for reimbursement of Mayer Lane Project.

• Amending the amount of District 1 expenditure from the 105 Account to APAC approved Aug. 24 for the West Davis Field Project.

• District 1 expenditure from 105 Account to Youngman.

• Lease-purchase agreement between Mountain View Fire Department.

• Product lease agreement between the Muskogee County Election Board and Quadient Leasing.

 • Medical service contract with Michael S. Smith, nurse practitioner, for services to be provided at the county jail.

• Dental service contract with Brad Hoopes, DDS, for services to be provided at the county jail.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 5 — Roof for Muskogee County Services Building.

