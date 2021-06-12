AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 7 regular meeting.
• Partial payment in the amount of $98,325 to Magnum Construction for Phase 5 remodel of the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Plat of Mounts Place Addition at the following location: In Government Lot 3 & SE/4 NW/4 of S5, T15N, R20E, IB&M, Muskogee County, State of Oklahoma.
• Expenditure in the amount of $5,000 by District 3 from the 105 Account to Gibson Landscape.
• Separation of funds in the Account for County Improvements of Roads and Bridges, aka the 105 Account, by district.
• Proclamation and notice acknowledging voters' approval on May 11 the issuance of a general obligation limited tax bond and other related provisions.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307C.11 for the purpose of discussing economic development in Muskogee County with District Attorney Orvil Loge, Court Clerk Paula Sexton, Sheriff Andy Simmons, County Treasurer Robyn Boswell, County Assessor Ron Dean and County Clerk Polly Irving, and take any action deemed necessary after reconvening in open session.
• Bid No. 15 — Mowing county properties.
• Agreement with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.
