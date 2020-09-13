AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners special meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Budget for fiscal year 2021. 

