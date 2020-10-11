AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 5 regular meeting.
• Medical insurance rate increase.
• Employee assistance program.
• Fiscal Year 2021 EMPG application.
• Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.
• Resolution concerning a Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.
• Certification to the USDA for the Community Facilities Grant Agreement.
• Memorandum of understanding with Camp Gruber Fire Department.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 account to Youngman Rock.
• District 3 expenditure from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 account to APAC.
• District 1 expenditure from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt.
• Road-crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore on East 133rd Street South, 4.65 miles north and 1.03 miles east of of U.S. 64 and U.S. 266 in District 2.
• Conveyance of the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.
• Any issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
