AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 5 regular meeting.

• Medical insurance rate increase.

• Employee assistance program.

• Fiscal Year 2021 EMPG application.

• Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.

• Resolution concerning a Community Facilities Grant Agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.

• Certification to the USDA for the Community Facilities Grant Agreement.

• Memorandum of understanding with Camp Gruber Fire Department.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 account to Youngman Rock.

• District 3 expenditure from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt.

•  District 1 expenditure from the 105 account to APAC.

• District 1 expenditure from the 105 account to Ergon Asphalt.

• Road-crossing permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore on East 133rd Street South, 4.65 miles north and 1.03 miles east of of U.S. 64 and U.S. 266 in District 2.

• Conveyance of the following properties to the town of Haskell: The South ½ of Lots 9-12, Block 22, Haskell OT & Lots 3 & 4, Block 7, Summers Addition.

• Any issues related to COVID-19 pandemic. 

