AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 1 regular meeting.
• Application & Road Crossing Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas, for a road bore in Dist. 3 at the following location: 0.50/4.05 miles NW of US-62 & US-69.
• Public Meeting to consider the closing of a road in District 3, at the following location: N4330 RUNNING NORTH AND SOUTH BETWEEN SECTIONS 4 & 5 IN T15N R19E & THE COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS E0840 RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHEAST LINE OF THE 10 ACRES SW SW (LOT 5) TO USA & THE SAME ROAD RUNNING EAST & WEST BETWEEN SECTIONS 4 & 9 OF T15N R19E.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 3 to Gibson Landscape in the amount of $5,000.00.
• Service Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and City Tele-Coin Company Inc.
• Introduction of the new HOP Educator for the OSU Co-op Extension Office.
• Executive Session for the purpose of discussions with Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman concerning financial matters for economic development incentives for a housing TIF. RE: Title 25 § 307. C 11.
• Adjourn Executive Session and return to regular meeting and possible votes regarding the above referenced matter. RE: Title 25 § 307. C 11.
• Executive Session for the purpose of discussing Muskogee County Economic Development. RE: Title 25 § 307. C 11.
• Adjourn Executive Session and return to regular meeting and possible votes regarding the above referenced matter. RE: Title 25 § 307. C 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.