AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 30 regular meeting.
• Emergency management program grant for fiscal year 2022.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 OK § 307B.4 for the purpose of discussing with legal counsel Collins Zorn & Wagner, by phone or in person, pending litigation filed in Muskogee County District Court styled Hilldale South Homeowners Association v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, et al., CV-2021-65, and take action after reconvening open session if necessary.
• Any matters related to COVID-19.
