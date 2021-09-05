AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 30 regular meeting.

• Emergency management program grant for fiscal year 2022.

• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 OK § 307B.4 for the purpose of discussing with legal counsel Collins Zorn & Wagner, by phone or in person, pending litigation filed in Muskogee County District Court styled Hilldale South Homeowners Association v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, et al., CV-2021-65, and take action after reconvening open session if necessary. 

• Any matters related to COVID-19. 

