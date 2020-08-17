AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Aug. 10regular meeting.
• Letter of agreement between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and CSG Forte Payments.
• Service Contract with Faith Based Therapeutic Community Corp.
• Presentation by Jenny Jamison with United Way.
• Fiscal year 2021 agreement between Mountain View Fire Department and Muskogee County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Service agreement between the Muskogee County Health Department and Ban-A-Pest Exterminating Co.
• Change order from Pinnacle Telephone to reinstate a disconnected line that will be moved to the jail.
• Disposition of the following property from the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: Treasurer’s Office: (7) IX 500 Scanners, ID #’s C-221-09, C-221-10, C-221-11, C- 221-12, C-257-04,C-257-05, C-257-02; (1) HP Office Pro 8100, ID# C-220-19; (1) 23.6 LED Monitor, C-220-07; (1) Viewsonic Monitor, C-220-18, (1) Konica Minolta Biz Hub, ID# C-221-05, (1) Electric typewriter, serial # 070008KM37A16348, (1) Filing cabinet, ID# C-104-7-1-2.
• County-owned property located at the following legal description: Beginning at the NW Corner of Section 8, thence East 1249.37 thence SW along right of way 380.60 thence West to west line of Section 8 - 879.45 ft, Being 94.59 South of NW Corner Northwest, thence N94.59 Section 08, Township 15 North, Range 20 East, to Place of Beginning.
• Elevator maintenance.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.7 to discuss matters where disclosure of information would violate confidentiality issues and, if necessary, take action after reconvening in open session.
• Bid No. 2 — Rescue/Engine Wainwright Fire Department.
