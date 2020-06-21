AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 15 regular meeting.
• Resolution concerning the integration of unused cash fund accounts into new accounts, per the Oklahoma State Auditor.
• Bid No. 18 — Mowing county-owned property.
• Bid No. 17 — Six-month bids for materials.
• Letter of support for a federal grant being sought by Muskogee County Transit.
• Cleaning contract between the Muskogee County Health Department and Statewide Commercial Cleaning.
• Disposition of the surplus property by the Muskogee County Health Department: One desk work station unit, ID# 105.076; (1) Desk, ID# 105.57; (2) Chairs, ID# 102.347 & 102.348.
• Yearly service contracts between the Muskogee County Health Department and the following vendors: Standley Systems, Pitney Bowes, American Document Shredding, Culligan of Tulsa, Statewide Commercial Cleaning, Pinnacle Telecom, Pinnacle IT Services, Ban-A-Pest, Sooner Lawn Service and Muskogee Family Medicine.
• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting Co. for work completed on Phase 4 Remodel.
• Service Agreement between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and City Tele-Coin Co.
• Detention services agreement with CommunityWorks LLC of Pottawatomie County.
• Resolution authorizing the use of the deductible fund to pay a damage claim in the amount of $16,026.80 for damage to a District 1 Freightliner.
• Resolution authorizing renewal of equipment lease for fiscal year 2021 with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation through the county equipment lease-to-purchase program.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 20 — Elevator maintenance for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and the county jail.
