AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 4 regular meeting.
• Memorandum of understanding between the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Keith Bell about the donation of a police K-9.
• Resolution concerning the sale of county property.
• Benefits with AFLAC for 2022.
• Renewal of the agreement with Spark Services for website hosting and domain services.
• Designation of $651,800 in federal funds authorized by American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to be set aside as a match in conjunction with the city of Muskogee for water and sewer infrastructure projects at John T. Griffin Industrial Park and authorization to negotiate an Interlocal Agreement regarding the same.
• Declaration of Surplus for the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office of the following item: (1) Monitor, Serial # 904NTLEDK592.
• Computers and equipment for judges' courtrooms and county jail for online arraignments.
• COVID-19 related modifications to judges' courtrooms.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
