AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders and monthly reports.
• Minutes of the April 14 special meeting.
• Minutes of the April 18 regular meeting.
• Muskogee City-County Port Authority CDBG-DR Grant Application in the amount of $5,000,000.
• Amendment to the Food Service Agreement between the County Jail and Tiger Correctional Services.
• Agreement for obtaining Road Material between District 1 and Rodney Fewel, Trustee of the Harold C. Fewel Trust.
• Application for the 2022 National Criminal History Improvement Program Grant for the Sheriff’s Office.
• Application & Utility Permit from Windstream Communication for a Road Bore in District 2 at W. 43rd St. S., E. 43rd St. S., S. Cherokee Drive.
• Application & Utility Permit from Okmulgee RWD #20 for a road bore in District 3 at 18360 S 184th St. W.
• Letter of Support to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
• Bridge Reports and Invoicing from CED2.
• Purchase of a 30’ drainage pipe utilizing ARPA Funds for drainage projects on 193 rd St, 2 miles west of Highway 2 and 233rd St, ½ mile east of Airport Road in District 2, in the amount of $12,450.
• Purchase of Sealer/Rejuvenator for 9 miles of Oktaha Rd. from Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions in the amount of $30,000, to be paid for utilizing ARPA Funds. All labor to be provided by District 1.
• Striping for 9 miles of Oktaha Road from Direct Traffic in the amount of $30,000, to be paid for utilizing ARPA Funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.