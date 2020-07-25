AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the July 20 regular meeting, and minutes of the July 22 special meeting.
• Change order from Williams Contracting for the remodel at the Muskogee County Heath Department.
• Request for partial payment from the Health Department to Williams Contracting for work completed.
• Contract between the Health Department and Southwest Solutions for a filing system.
• Change order from Jeff Andrews for the remodel at the Heath Department: fiscal year 2020 PO No. 5925.
• Partial payment from the Health Department to Crown Furnishing for furniture delivered.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Board of Commissioner's Office and the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority.
• Application & Utility Permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore 1.65 miles south and 0.73 miles west of the Muskogee Turnpike and Oklahoma 165.
• Application & Utility Permit from Lake Region Electric Cooperative for a road crossing at Section 6, Township 15N, Range 19 East, aka 0830 Road.
• Disposition of the following equipment from the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office: (1) Black Cabinet, No ID#; (1) Brown Desk, ID# C-215-34; (1) Filing Cabinet, No ID#; (1) Large Brown Table, ID# C-110-2; (1) Back 4 drawer File Cabinet, ID# C-104-12; (1) Walnut Book Case, No ID#; (1) 4 Shelf Bookcase, No ID#; (2) Filing Cabinets, ID# 105-51 & C-105-5; (1) Red Chair, No ID#; (1) Wooden Tool, No ID#; (1) Cherry Wood Shelf, No ID#; (3) Chairs, No ID#’s; (2) HP 244H Display, ID #’s C-220-46 & C-220-43.
• Contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer's Office and DS Mailing System.
• Resolution concerning the transfer on the Muskogee County Treasurer's General Ledger of unused cash funds for Muskogee County Water Improvement District 1 into general funds, per the Oklahoma State Auditor.
• Financial statement for Muskogee County Treasurer's Resale Property.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Contract between District 1 and Cherokee Temps.
