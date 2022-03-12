AGENDA: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W.
Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of March 7 regular meeting.
• Modification of Intergovernmental Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service.
• Resolution to amend County Employee Handbook concerning Supplemental Payroll.
• Resolution concerning the reimbursement of department funds.
• Declaration of surplus property by District 1 for the following items: one Bradco Mulcher, ID# 441-0117.
• Appointment of Gary Andrews to the Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department.
• Agreement with Superior Linen for floor mats in the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex.
• Service Contract Renewal with Vanish Pest Control for trapping countywide.
• Use American Rescue Plan Act funds by the Muskogee County Health Department for a 125 Kw generator.
• Declaration authorizing disposition of equipment from District 1, including the following item: one Bradco Mulcher, ID# 441-0117
