AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 2 regular meeting.

• Agreement between Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.

• Conveyance of the following properties to the City of Muskogee: Lots 2 & 3 Block 393 BEG 155.3 WRLY SE/C Lot 3 NRLY 142. 5 TO A PT SRLY 150.5 ERLY 29.97 TO POB 316 Dayton; Muskogee OK

• Contract with Sooner Recon LLC.

• County retirement.

• Muskogee County Board of Commissioners appointment to the Central Engineering District 2 Board.

• Address any issues related to COVID-19. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you