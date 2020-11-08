AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 2 regular meeting.
• Agreement between Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department and EMS.
• Conveyance of the following properties to the City of Muskogee: Lots 2 & 3 Block 393 BEG 155.3 WRLY SE/C Lot 3 NRLY 142. 5 TO A PT SRLY 150.5 ERLY 29.97 TO POB 316 Dayton; Muskogee OK
• Contract with Sooner Recon LLC.
• County retirement.
• Muskogee County Board of Commissioners appointment to the Central Engineering District 2 Board.
• Address any issues related to COVID-19.
