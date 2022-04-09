AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the April 4 regular meeting and the April 7 special meeting.
• Resolution calling for a special election of the Muskogee County District Court Clerk.
• Expenditure in the amount of $230,000 for overlay project of an additional two miles on Harris Road to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• Interlocal agreement between District 1 and the town of Oktaha.
• Matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 38 — Mowing and trimming around Mountain View Fire Department.
