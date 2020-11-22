AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 16 regular meeting.
• Application for a utility permit by Muskogee County RWD No. 3, authorizing a road bore within District 3 at U.S. 62 and North 4110 Road, north along east side of the right of way 1 ¼ miles.
• Agreement with the city of Muskogee regarding the fiscal year 2020 Muskogee City-County Justice Assistance Grant.
• Application for credit between the Muskogee County Treasurer and Finish Line.
• Agreement with OSU Extension Services regarding the fiscal year 2021 budget.
• Adoption of 2 CFR § 200 procurement procedures for Muskogee County.
• Declaration of an emergency concerning COVID-19 for Muskogee County.
• Resolution authorizing an advisory regarding the novel coronavirus for Muskogee County.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) for the purpose of engaging in confidential communications with the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners' lawyer about pending litigation in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma: Gary Avant v. Ken Doke, Case No. CIV-2020-67-RAW, and take any appropriate action after reconvening in open session if necessary.
