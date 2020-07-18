AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the July 6 special meeting.
• Contract with KONE for maintenance of elevators at Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and county jail.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Court Clerk’s Office & Studie Office Systems.
• Bid No. 20 — Mobile shelving installation for the Muskogee County Health Department.
• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Williams Contracting for work completed.
• Partial payment from the Muskogee County Health Department to Crown Office Furnishings for furniture delivered.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to American Native International for concrete to construct a low-water crossing on 74th Street West near Oktaha.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account to Ross Construction to haul and lay asphalt at six-month bid pricing on West Davis Field Road.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Clerk's Office and KellPro for software and service.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners and KellPro for software and service.
• Detention services agreement with Sequoyah Enterprises Inc.
• Application and utility permit from Okmulgee Rural Water District No. 20 for a road bore at 23259 W. 30th St. North.
• Agreement between Gooseneck Bend Fire Protection District and the Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority.
• Membership dues to County Officers and Deputies Association of Oklahoma for fiscal year 2021.
• Memorandum of understanding with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife for Wild Horse Road, Braggs.
• Purchase of a fire truck for Wainwright Fire Department.
• Membership dues to Eastern Oklahoma Development District for fiscal year 2021.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• General agreement of indemnity with FBTCC.
Commented
