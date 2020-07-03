AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports, minutes of the June 29 regular meeting and minutes of the July 1 special meeting.
• Bid No. 20: Elevator maintenance for Muskogee County Courthouse Complex and County Jail.
• Agreement between the Muskogee County District Court Clerk’s Office and Studie Office Systems.
• Oklahoma Department of Transportation funding agreement for Sam Creek (Smith Ferry) STP-251D(109) JP#33052(04)(05)(06)(07).
• ODOT funding agreement for South Fork Creek bridge replacement STP251C(108) JP#33051(04)(05)(06)(07).
• Renewal of fiscal year 2021 contract with the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs.
• Contract to trap beavers for District 3.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(7) for the purpose of discussing financing for economic development project with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority and, if necessary, take action after reconvening open session.
• Convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) for the purpose of discussing with counsel pending litigation styled Austin Bond, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of Billy Woods v. Board of County Commissioners of Muskogee County, Oklahoma, et al., Case No. 18-CV-108-RAW, filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma and, if necessary, take appropriate action after reconvening in open session.
• Resolution concerning ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance for Muskogee County.
• Intent to participate in ACCO-SIF, worker’s compensation insurance for Muskogee County.
• Bid No. 20: Mobile shelving installation for the Muskogee County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.