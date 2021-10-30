AGENDA — Muskogee County Board of Commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Oct. 25 regular meeting.
• Proposal from APS FireCo for alarm replacement at Muskogee County Courthouse.
• Convene an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307.B.2 to discuss COVID-19 matters and take any votes after reconvening in open session if necessary.
• Reappointment of Darrell Russell to Muskogee County EMS Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.