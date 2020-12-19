WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec.14 regular meeting.

• Memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation concerning the Tribal Transportation Program.

• Renewal of a contract between Commissary Express and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for commissary services at the County Jail.

• Request to rescind a lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board.

• Lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board.

• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.

• Bid No. 8 — Ballots for Muskogee County Election Board.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you