WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec.14 regular meeting.
• Memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation concerning the Tribal Transportation Program.
• Renewal of a contract between Commissary Express and the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office for commissary services at the County Jail.
• Request to rescind a lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board.
• Lease agreement between Quadiant Leasing and the Muskogee County Election Board.
• Issues related to COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bid No. 8 — Ballots for Muskogee County Election Board.
